SEELEY LAKE — A 300-acre wildfire is burning in the Scapegoat Wilderness approximately 20 miles north of Ovando.

The Dry Cabin Fire was first reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire is burning actively in heavy timber near previously burned areas.

MTN News

There are no trail closures, but managers may consider future closures.

Smoke will be visible from Montanna Highway 200 in the Ovando area.