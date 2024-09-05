Watch Now
400-acre wildfire near Dixon believed to be human-caused

The Mile Marker 104 fire is broke out Wednesday evening west of Dixon in Sanders County.
UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. - September 5, 2024

Crews are continuing to battle a wildfire that's burned an estimated 400 acres along Montana Highway 200 in the Dixon area.

The blaze, which officials believe is human-caused, was first reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2024.

The Mile Marker 104 Fire is approximately five miles west of Dixon in Sanders County.

The Mile Marker 104 Fire is approximately five miles west of Dixon in Sanders County.

The CSKT Division of Fire along with multiple local departments are working to contain the fire.

No structures are currently threatened and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.

Montana Highway 200 remains open in the area of the fire.

(first report: 9:41 p.m. - September 4, 2024)

Fire agencies are on the scene of a wildfire in Sanders County.

CT Camel with the CSKT Division of Fire tells MTN crews are on the scene of a 400-acre fire near Dixon.

The blaze — which was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday — is burning along Montana Highway 200.

The highway remains open as of 9:30 p.m., despite other media reports.

Camel tells MTN that no structures are threatened at this time and that evacuation orders or warnings are not in effect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

