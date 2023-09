MISSOULA - Wildfire season isn't done yet in Western Montana despite recent cooler and wetter weather.

A 45-acre wildfire is burning on Lolo National Forest land southwest of Alberton.

The Lupine Fire was first reported on September 9, 2023.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the Lolo National Forest ranger reports no pre-evacuation warnings are needed at this time in the area of the Lupine Fire.