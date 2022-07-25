Additional evacuations advised near Moose Creek Fire

SALMON, ID - A wildfire north of Salmon is now burning over 28,800 acres up from 23,500 acres reported on Friday.

The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District.

Fire managers say Red Flag conditions increased the fire behavior on Friday.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River. Salmon River Road from North Fork west to Panther Creek Road has been closed to traffic. Additionally, there is continued concern that the Moose Fire could reach the US Highway 93 corridor.

A pilot car will continue escorting traffic along the Salmon River Road (NSFR #030) between Highway 93 at North Fork and the Boy Scout Camp, 1.5 miles west of Indianola Guard Station, as long as it is safe.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed residents on the west side of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork in a “GO” evacuation status. Residents from North Fork to Hughes Creek have ben placed in "SET" mode. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

The fire is expected to grow on the south side of the Salmon River with a high potential to spot across to the north. Continued growth to the south and east also has the potential to impact Highway 93.

There are 737 people assigned to the Moose Fire. The cause of the blaze, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.