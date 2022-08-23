Additional firefighters arrive at Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park is holding steady on Tuesday at 1,678 acres due to slightly cooler temperatures and scattered rain.

Fire managers report nine firefighters have arrived to help with the management of the fire.

They have relieved Glacier National Park firefighters so they can respond to any new fires detected from recent lighting.

An additional engine with six firefighters has also arrived to assist with future initial attack needs.

Glacier National Park has enacted a Closure Order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently Very High and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates and should be kept small.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.