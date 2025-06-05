Banana Lake Fire near Plains burning 833 acres, 25% contained

MISSOULA — The Banana Lake Fire burning 4 miles north of Plains has burned 833 acres, with containment growing to 25% as of Thursday, June 5.

The fire's current acreage is 833, down from the previous estimate of 929 acres, based on more accurate mapping.

Firefighters are patrolling containment lines and are working on mop-up efforts around structures on the northeast side of the fire.

There are no evacuations or closures for the Banana Lake Fire at this time, but drivers on Highway 28 should expect reduced speed limits and use extra caution.

There are 236 people assigned to the Banana Lake Fire, along with 14 engines and two helicopters.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.