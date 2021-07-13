Basin Creek Reservoir and Park closed to the public due to fire risk

Butte officials confirm Basin Creek Reservoir and Basin Creek Park are immediately closed to public access due to the current risk of wildfires in the Basin Creek watershed.

According to a press release, the decision was made in consultation with District Ranger Tim Lahey of the Butte Ranger District Office of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the Butte-Silver Bow Director of Fire Services, Brian Doherty, as well as Butte-Silver Bow Public Works and Parks and Recreation.

"We regret the inconvenience this will cause the public, especially those who had reserved the park for events later this summer, but we believe it is extremely important to protect the watershed that provides Butte with is highest quality, lowest cost source of potable water," Public Information Officer Jason Parish stated in the release.

The area will remain closed until fire conditions improve.