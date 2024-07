The Big Draw Fire which broke out Monday afternoon along Montana Highway 28 near Niarada is 95% contained.

The blaze, which was initially believed to be at about 200 acres, has burned 160 acres according to the latest update.

It's believed the fire started after a boat trailer tire fell off a vehicle and ignited grass along the road.

MTN News

There are no evacuations at this time and no structures are currently threatened.