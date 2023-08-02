Watch Now
Big Knife Fire jumps drainage, working up ridgeline

The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department will be notifying residents in the Jocko Canyon of the fire’s movement.
Big Knife Fire
Arlee Volunteer Fire Chief Charles Headley
The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee as seen on July 26, 2023.
Big Knife Fire
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 10:44:55-04

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire has jumped the Big Knife drainage outside of Arlee.

According to a Facebook post by the CSKT Division of Fire, the fire has been down by Big Knife Creek for the past few days and crews have been continually monitoring its activity.

The blaze has now crossed the creek about a mile back in the Big Knife Draw and is making a run up the ridge.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Arlee Volunteer Fire Department will be notifying residents in the Jocko Canyon of the fire’s movement.

The blaze is expected to make it up the ridge on Monday evening.

