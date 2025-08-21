Bivens Creek and Cloudrest fires continue growing; Ennis meeting tonight

VIRGINIA CITY — At 10:12AM today Aug. 21, officials advised acreage estimates could not be updated overnight due to the inability to conduct an infrared mapping flight, but they believe both fires have continued to grow.

The Bivens Creek Fire, first reported Aug. 13, has burned an estimated 2,267 acres and remains the top priority because of its proximity to homes in the South Meadow Creek area. Crews are working to strengthen fire lines, with helicopters dropping water and retardant on the east side. A spot fire was detected in the South Meadow Creek Lake basin, officials said. Over 270 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The Cloudrest Fire, detected Aug. 14, is estimated at 1,190 acres. Crews pulled back from the Hill Reservoir area on the south end for safety reasons as the fire’s southwest corner intensified. Additional resources are needed for line construction on the north side near South Willow Creek. 62 personnel are working the fire, focusing on structure protection and scouting for safe containment opportunities.

Cooler temperatures and slightly higher humidity are expected today, but dry fuels and shifting winds — forecast to swing from the southwest to the northeast by early evening — could still drive active fire behavior.

Forest Service area closures remain in place and a Temporary Flight Restriction is active over the fire zone. Authorities remind the public that drones and private aircraft can halt air operations, putting firefighters at risk.

A community meeting will be held today at 7PM at the Ennis Assembly of God, located at 402 Madison Street in Ennis. Strategies, fire conditions, critical values and fire behaviour will be discussed.

For smoke and air quality updates, visit airnow.gov.

Bivens Creek Fire Information