Burnt Peak, South Yaak wildfire update

TROY — The Burnt Peak Fire in Lincoln County grew 300 acres on Sunday with the increased temperatures and gusty winds.

The lightning-sparked blaze is 9 miles southwest of Troy and has now burned 2,715 acres and is 19% contained

Most of the fire activity occurred on the west side where the fire made an uphill run to the top of Burnt Peak, producing an impressive smoke column, according to the Monday update.

Fire crews will continue to hold the south perimeter of the fire at the Keeler/Rattle Road and east while firefighters on the northeast will work to keep the fire west of Pony Mountain.

Fire managers note structure protection measures are in place along the North Fork of Keeler Creek and firefighters are ready to defend those properties and other values at risk if the fire spreads towards them.

Some residences remain under pre-evacuation notice and should be ready to leave if evacuations are necessary.

South Yaak Fire

The South Yaak fire four miles northwest of Troy has grown to 1,523 acres and is 10% contained.

According to the Monday update, the fire is pushing north into extremely steep terrain and fire managers determined the best strategy for success is to improve existing perimeter roads to confine the fire.

Crews are reducing vegetation to protect the homes and structures in the area. Sprinklers and pumps are also in place. Similar measures are being taken around the structures on East Side Road to the north of the fire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has initiated evacuations for all Kilbrennan Lake Road residents.

Residents are urged to sign up for Code Red alerts on the Lincoln County webpage. Alerts will be sent for pre-evacuation and evacuation notices.

