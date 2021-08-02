Christensen Fire forces evacuations in Beaverhead Co.

DILLON — Residents on Doolittle Creek Road are among those being evacuated in Beaverhead County due to a wildfire.

According to Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft, extensive fire activity to the west on the Christensen Fire, it is necessary to declare Stage 1 Evacuations in the following area - Highway 43 from Mile Marker 35 to the County Line at Mile Marker 41.5. This includes the residents on Doolittle Creek Road and North Doolittle Creek Road. This Stage 1 Evacuation is from August 1, 2021, until further notice.

A deputy from Beaverhead County has been in the area making notifications in regards to this status change.

The Christensen Fire started on July 16, 2021, approximately 12 miles West of Wise River, Montana. Located on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the cause of the Christensen Fire has not been determined. The fire terrain is made up of forest timber with 2 feet high underbrush and heavy fuel loads of dead and down Lodgepole Pine. The surrounding valleys are characterized by short sage and grass mix.

The fire is currently at 7,912 acres.

STAGE 1-ALERT & WARNING

There is a high probability of the need for evacuation. Law Enforcement personnel/representatives will attempt to make personal visits to each residence and business in the threatened area. Some residents, primarily those with special health needs or other concerns, should relocate during this stage of evacuation.

Beaverhead County is under Stage two fire restrictions.

