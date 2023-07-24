Colt Fire grows to 3,000 acres, evacuation orders, warnings in place

SEELEY LAKE - A wildfire burning outside of the town of Seeley Lake has grown with evacuation orders and warnings remaining in effect.

Fire managers report an overnight infrared flight mapped the Colt Fire at approximately 2,927 acres in size and it remains 0% contained. The fire size has increased by 1,352 acres over the past two days. Fire activity on Sunday was moderate with light winds and stable air over the area. However, the blaze continued to remain active during the night.

Air Operations was busy using helicopters and the CL415 water scooper fixed-wing aircraft to drop water on areas on the fire. Bboaters on Seeley Lake and Lindbergh Lake are asked to clear of fire aircraft when they are scooping water from the lakes for firefighting efforts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 2 p.m. until midnight on Monday. A combination of low humidity and gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions

Crews are working to prepare an indirect fire line on the northeast side of the fire along Forest Road 646. Personnel working on the south, west and north sides of the fire looked at road systems for access and for opportunities to develop direct or indirect fire lines.

The Structure Protection group has conducted assessments and preparations for structure protection in the areas along Highway 83 and around the lakes south and east of the fire.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the following locations:



Highway 83 between mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road) south to mile marker 27, including residences in Rovero Flats.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following locations:

Residences on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit).

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez

The American Red Cross has a shelter for evacuees at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando on standby in case it is needed.

The Lolo and Flathead national forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety. The list of current closures includes:



Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground -Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground -Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground -Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn-off to west side Lake Inez access)

Forest Road 5507 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

The Colt Fire was sparked by lightning on Monday, July 17, and was first detected the following morning.

Drivers are asked not to stop along Highway 83 near the fire due to nearby fire activity and an increase in traffic.