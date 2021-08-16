Community meeting set to discuss South Yaak, Burnt Peak fires

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has now burned 11,582 acres with containment growing to 54%.

A community meeting to discuss the South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at Roosevelt Park in Troy under the pavilion near the fishpond. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Residences on Eastside Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Seventeen Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice. All residents should be ready to leave if evacuations become necessary. These area roads are not open to the public.

MTN News

Firefighters worked Sunday to build direct line in the Prospect Creek drainage while the fire was getting active in the south tributary to Arbo Creek below Gunsight Mountain.

There are 244 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked wildfire.

The Burnt Peak fire nine miles southwest of Troy has burned 4,666 acres and is 35% contained.

The fire was active in the headwaters of Benning Creek drainage Sunday, crossing the west fork and advancing northwest toward the saddle near Lafoe Mountain.

Residences in the North Fork Keeler Creek area remain under apre-evacuation notice.