Containment grows at Thorne Creek fire

THOMPSON FALLS — The continued cooler and wetter weather have helped containment at the 38,688 acre Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls grow to 21%.

Fire managers report cooler temperatures, as well as moisture on the fire, led to minimal fire activity for the second day in a row on Thursday.

The Thompson River Zone remains under a Sanders County Sheriff’s evacuation order while the Ashley Zone is under a pre-evacuation order. A total of 30 residences remain under evacuation orders.

MTN News

The US Forest Service reopened the ACM Road Road on Thursday. Thompson River Road, Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems and West Fork of Fishtrap Road -- including the campground -- remain closed.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

There are 333 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.