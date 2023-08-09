Containment grows to 45% on Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE - The Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake has grown slightly to 7,202 acres with containment growing from 39% to 45%.

Fire managers report most of the increased containment came along the southern edge of the blaze.

Crews continued construction of lines toward Sunset Ridge on Tuesday while crews built additional lines on the southwest corner of the fire.

The temporary flight restriction over the fire has been extended to a full 24-hour restriction so that two drones can map the fire.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety. Click here for additional information.

There are 550 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.