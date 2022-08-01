Clover Fire now at 905 acres in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, firefighters worked on existing containment lines on the Clover Fire, burning in the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County, while fire activity picked up due to Red Flag conditions.

However, the burning was within containment lines and the fire didn't challenge lines. The fire is now at 905 acres and is 23 percent contained.

Monday will see firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines and drones will be used to patrol for spot fires outside the containment lines and in the interior to find areas that retain a lot of heat. A visible smoke plume is expected from fuels still burning inside the containment lines, but not as much as Sunday.

Officials say the fire is currently being managed under a confine/contain strategy due to fuel conditions, geographic location and values at risk.

An area Closure Order remains in effect until October 30, 2022, or until rescinded, and can be viewed at the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.

More fire information can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/8262/ and the Clover Fire Facebook page: Clover Fire Information.