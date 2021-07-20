Crews battle 9,000+ acre fire southwest of Colstrip

COLSTRIP – A wildfire estimated between 9,000 and 12,000 acres in size is burning about nine miles southwest of Colstrip.

The Slough Grass Fire was first reported just before noon on Monday.

According to Rosebud County Disaster Emergency Services, the fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain.

An update states there are no evacuations or injuries, and the fire is at zero percent containment.

It also lists six engines, two water tenders, two dozers, and a command vehicle responded to the fire.

It was estimated to be six miles long and three and a half miles wide.

