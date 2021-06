THREE FORKS — Crews, including 3 DNRC helicopters are fighting a wildfire Wednesday evening between Highway 2 past the Lewis & Clark Caverns near Three Forks, west of Willow Creek.

According to Don Kopple, fire management officer for DNRC in Dillon, the fire is an estimated 240 acres and more resources are en route. A Cat team and multiple engines have been ordered.

No cause of the fire has been given.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.