Crews battle wildfires in the Mission Valley

Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 27, 2021
The Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) have five active fires to date.

Fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation is Extreme.

Two fires burning in the Jocko, 8 miles east of Arlee were sparked by lightning.

The Crooks fire is 6 acres and Gold Creek Fire is just a quarter acre.

The tribe also responded to three human-caused fires.

Two fires burning 4 miles northeast of Ronan, called the North Crow and North Crow 2 fires are 4 acres in size.

The Finley Fire 8 miles southeast of Arlee is 6 acres. The human-caused fires are under investigation.

