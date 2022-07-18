Crews battle wildland fire in Missoula's Grant Creek

MISSOULA - Crews battled a wildfire in the Grant Creek area of Missoula on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to numerous reports of a wildland fire shortly after 10:30 p.m.

However, Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says that initially, the exact location of the fire could not be determined.

A homeowner in the 4700 block of Gleneagle Way then reported the fire was on their property and spreading rapidly south toward the Gleneagle subdivision.

The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was originally dispatched and once the address was confirmed, the MRFD was also dispatched.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) also responded to the fire.

MTN News

The first unit to arrive reported the fire to be between two to four acres and spreading to the southwest, according to Lubke.

It was burning in two-three-foot-tall grass, and flame lengths were reported to be six to eight feet tall in some places.

Crews initially attacked the fire working downhill along the east and west flanks, with later arriving crews taking positions on Gentry Way below the fire.

The fire burned a total of 4.3 acres, and it was contained in just under one hour.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but Lubke says fireworks were reported in the area just before the fire started.

Lubke says crews will continue to patrol the fire into the day on Monday.

