Crews continue working at the scene of Boulder 2700 fire

31 structures are a total loss from Boulder 2700 Fire
Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:34:17-04

POLSON — The Boulder 2700 fire has burned 2,072 acres east of Polson and is 46% contained.

Residents in the areas south of mile marker 9, including Finley Point, are in stage 1 (“Ready”) of the “Ready-Set-Go” plan for wildfire evacuations.

Additionally, residents in the areas from mile marker 9 to 11 are in stage 2 (“SET”) of evacuation and should be prepared to evacuate if the fire activity increases.

Montana Highway 35 is open with a speed limit of 35 mph from mile markers 6 to 13 for public and firefighter safety. Delays should be expected as a pilot car leads traffic from the north and south through mile markers 9 to 11.

Crews are continuing to work on taking down fire-weakened trees along Highway 35. Drivers should not stop in the fire area due to all these hazards.

Fire managers report gusty winds and drying vegetation increased fire activity on south-facing slopes along the eastern fire edge. Firefighters will continue to mop up and patrol the fire area as hot and dry weather continues on Monday.

There are 142 people assigned to the Boulder 2700 fire that has burned 31 structures including 14 homes.

