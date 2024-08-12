Crews fighting wildfire near Tower Rock State Park

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are battling a wildfire near Tower Rock State Park.

MTN News was notified of the fire just after 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2024.

It is located along Interstate 15 between Cascade and Craig.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that southbound I-15 has been reduced to one lane between mile marker 247.8 to mile marker 248.2.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution due to emergency vehicles in the area.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures at this point.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.