Crews knock down fast-moving wildfire near Buxton, south of Butte

BUTTE — Crews responded to a fire burning south of Butte near the small community of Buxton on Friday afternoon.

The Fleecer Fire burned through grass and sagebrush, generating heavy smoke that was visible from Butte.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne, the 200-acre fire is out and no structures were burned. No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

First responders from Butte-Silver Bow, DNRC, and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest responded to the fire.

Crews continue to put out spot fires, but no evacuations are needed at this time.