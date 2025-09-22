Crews stopped forward spread of human-caused wildfire west of Lolo

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. - September 21, 2025

Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Sun Ray fire, but will continue to work into the night to create a line around the perimeter, according to the Lolo National Forest's Facebook page.

Helicopters will remain on the scene to assist ground crews, but traffic control for the area has been lifted.

(third report: 7:09 p.m. - September 21, 2025)

The wildfire has been determined to be human-caused, according to Lolo National Forest's Facebook page.

The fire is estimated to be around 40 acres and is burning in steep terrain just north of Highway 12 — making access to the area difficult.

Traffic control is being conducted on Highway 12 due to the high volume of resources in the area, but there are no closures or evacuations at this time.

Storm cells are bringing minimal rain but gusty winds, which could pose a challenge to fire behavior.

We will continue to update you with any new information.

(second report: 4:15 p.m. - September 21, 2025

LOLO - Traffic control is in place along Highway 12 west of Lolo as the Sun Ray Fire burns in the area.

The wildfire that sparked Sunday afternoon has burned an estimated 15 acres.

Officials with the Lolo National Forest report the fire is north of U.S. Highway 12, near Sun Ray Lane.

There are no evacuations or closures in place, but drivers are advised to use caution along Highway 12 as law enforcement is on the scene.

Several agencies responded, including the Montana DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service, and local fire departments.

Details on what caused the wildfire have not yet been released.

We will update you with any new information.

(first report: 2:30 p.m. - September 21, 2025)

LOLO - Fire crews are battling a wildfire west of Lolo.

The fire was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sun Ray Lane along Highway 12.

The fire is northwest of Fort Fizzle.

Several agencies are on scene, including the Montana DNRC and the U.S. Forest Service.

A helicopter is already assigned to the fire and is making water drops.

There may be traffic impacts in the area. The public is advised to use caution.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we receive additional information.