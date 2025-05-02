Crews tackle fire west of Wise River

BUTTE — Firefighters with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest are battling a new fire west of Wise River on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

A post on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge NF Wildland Fire Information Facebook page says the Sawlog Fire is estimated at 200 acres. A helicopter will verify acreage and exact location on Friday.

A crew of approximately 25 firefighters from Beaverhead-Deerlodge and neighboring forests are assigned to the fire, and a fire investigator has been ordered to determine the cause.

We will update you as we get more information.