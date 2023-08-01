Crews tackling wildfire in Jefferson County near Cardwell

(Updated 3:07 p.m. MDT, 08/01/2023)

Emergency crews are responding to the Doherty Mountain Fire, a wildfire north of Cardwell in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the fire is located on the upper east side of Doherty Mountain. The Sheriff's Office asks the public to avoid access roads in the area to allow first responders to work.

Kevin Smith with the Butte Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest tells MTN News the fire is estimated to be 35 to 50 acres at this time.

There are three engines and crews from the Forest Service working the fire, and three DNRC engines are en route. Two helicopters have additionally been requested.

Smith says the fire is burning in timber in fairly steep terrain. The cause is still undetermined.

Gallatin County Emergency Management said smoke from the fire may be visible to the west in Gallatin County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire is a "fast moving incident." No structures are currently threatened.

We will update you if we get more information.