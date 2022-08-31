East Fork 3 wildfire burning near Lolo Pass

LOLO — A new wildfire called the East Fork 3 Fire is burning near US Highway 12.

The fire was reported at 2:16 pm on Tuesday.

According to a Facbook post by the Lolo National Forest, the fire is burning near the East Fork Lolo Creek Road (#461).

It is about 1.5 miles northwest of Skookum Butte Lookout and six miles south of Lolo Creek Campground off of US Highway 12.

The fire is burning actively in heavy conifer and subalpine fir fuel, displaying torching, spotting, and creeping fire behavior. It is currently only two acres in size.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 12, the top of Lolo Pass, Lolo Hot Springs, and Lolo Creek Campground.

Helicopters are conducting water bucket drops on the fire and two engines and a hotshot crew are on their way to the fire.

No closures are in place. At this time, a radio communications repeater is the only infrastructure threatened.

If you are recreating in the area of East Fork Lolo Creek Road, fire vehicles may be present.

The Lolo National Forest asks people to drive with caution on this road and give firefighters space to work.

People traveling on Highway 12 or in the Lolo Hot Springs and Lolo Creek Campground area may see or hear helicopters working.

