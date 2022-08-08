Elmo Fire at 21,345; containment grows to 55%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres with containment of the blaze growing from 30% to 55%.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced a change in the evacuation orders that went into place on Sunday morning.
- RELATED: Elmo Fire hits close to home for Chief Cliff firefighters
- RELATED: Businesses collecting donations for crews battling Elmo Fire
Updated evacuations and closures from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
- Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.
- Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.
- Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.
- Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).
- The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.
- Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.
Five homes and a total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.
A public meeting to discuss the firefighting efforts has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds on US Highway 93.
The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo.