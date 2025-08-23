Emergency evacuation ordered for Helmville residents as wildfires threaten area

HELMVILLE — The Powell County Sheriff's Office has issued an emergency evacuation order for all residents in the OS Properties/GMPOA – Reforestation area, located south of Helmville.

Law enforcement and fire personnel are conducting door-to-door evacuations Friday night, with the sheriff urging residents to leave immediately.

The Windy Rock Fire, located 11 miles northeast of Drummond, has burned more than 1,900 acres and remains 0% contained. More than 350 personnel are battling the blaze, supported by numerous engines and helicopters working to establish containment lines.

Meanwhile, the Devil Mountain Fire has burned 372 acres but is now 100% contained, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Both fires were ignited by lightning strikes in the area.

Residents in the evacuation zone are being asked to comply immediately with the emergency order as firefighting efforts continue.

