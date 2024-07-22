UPDATE: Evacuation order changed in area of Missoula wildfire

UPDATE: 10:42 a.m. - July 22, 2024

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has changed the evacuation order that was put in place for people living in the area of the Butler Creek Fire.

An evacuation warning is now in effect for the Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone. The Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone includes all of Buffalo Speedway, Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway. This include streets accessed off of Buffalo Speedway including Kit Lane, Karamu Lane, Patinella Court and Brow Tine Drive.

Zach Volheim/MTN News The Butler Creek Fire west of Missoula forced road closures and evacuations on July 21, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office advises that people returning to their homes to watch for emergency responders in the area, not stop along the roadway and to keep traffic to a minimum.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the West Butler Lavalle Creek Evacuation Zone. Residents will be allowed to access their homes between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday so that people can gather any needed supplies and tend to any livestock.

(first report: 7:59 a.m. - July 22, 2024)

A wildfire that has broken out in the Butler Creek area has prompted evacuation orders and warnings to be issued.

The Butler Creek Fire has prompted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to issue an evacuation order for the Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone and the West Butler Lavelle Creek Zone. People are ordered to leave the area immediately.



Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone includes all of Buffalo Speedway, Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway. This includes streets accessed off of Buffalo Speedway including Kit Lane, Karamu Lane, Patinella Court and Brow Tine Drive.

Zach Volheim/MTN News The Butler Creek Fire west of Missoula forced road closures and evacuations on July 21, 2024.

The West Butler Lavelle Creek Zone includes all of Lavelle Creek and residents on the west side of Butler Creek Road.

An evacuation warning is in effect on the east side of Butler Creek Road from the intersection of Lavelle Creek Road to Eloise Way on Point Six Road, including Butler View Lane, portions of Butler Ford Road, and Dodd Ranch Road.

A map of the evacuation zones can be viewed here.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office

The blaze was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Monday and has burned an estimated 200 acres according to https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

Butler Creek Road is currently closed at the intersection with MacArthur Drive.