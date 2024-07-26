Evacuation warning lifted for Blacktail Canyon Fire

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester announced the evacuation warning that had been in place due to the Blacktail Canyon Fire is now lifted.

The warning had been in place for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road since July 19.

Sheriff Lester said on social media the warning is canceled, effective 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

The Blacktail Canyon Fire is currently estimated at 80 acres with 50 percent containment, according to fire officials.