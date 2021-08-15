Evacuations downgraded for Richard Spring, Lame Deer fires

Officials on Sunday downgraded some evacuations for the Richard Spring and Lame Deer fires, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, North Idaho Zone.

Northern Cheyenne Disaster & Emergency Services has downgraded the evacuation status for the community of Lame Deer, Muddy Cluster, and Rosebud Cut Across from Level 3 “Go Now” to Level 2 “Set” stage for those who do not have medical conditions.

Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek and the Lame Deer Divide Road located on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation south of Lame Deer.

The Rosebud County Fire Warden and Sheriff have downgraded the evacuation status for the community of Ashland, including the Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, North Tongue River Road, and the St. Labre Indian Academy Campus, from Level 3 “Go Now” stage to a Level 1 “Be Ready” stage.

Highway 212 is currently closed between Broadus and Crow Agency to all non-residents.

Highway 39 is currently open, but this could change at any time due to the potential for changing conditions. Residents should continue to check the Rosebud County Sheriff’s and DES Facebook pages, Northern Cheyenne Disaster & Emergency Services Facebook page, as well as the Richard Spring InciWeb page, as evacuation and road closure statuses are being evaluated frequently and could change rapidly.

As of Sunday, the Richard Spring Fire is 60 percent contained at 170,838 acres. The Lame Deer Fire is at 5,427 acres with 50 percent containment.