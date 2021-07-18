Watch
Evacuations for Alder Creek Fire to remain in place through the weekend

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 18, 2021
The Alder Creek Fire has grown to 4,136 acres with no containment, and evacuation orders will remain in place at least until Monday, according to an update on InciWeb.

The Alder Creek Fire, first reported on July 8, is burning approximately seven miles west of Wise River. Most fire growth has been to the east and south, with little reported spread to the west, according to the update.

Protecting homes and structures remains the highest priority. On Sunday fire crews will be manning pumps, patrolling with engines, and posting lookouts to watch the fire throughout the day along Highway 43 and the Pioneer Byway.

Fire crews will conduct burn operations as needed to eliminate unburnt fuel as the fire approaches Highway 43 and Pioneer Byway.

Forest Closure orders are in effect for the Alder Creek Fire. You can visit the Closure Section on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest website for more detailed information.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has moved into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Campfires, stove fires, charcoal barbecues, and grills are prohibited unless using permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking, unless in a vehicle, a building, or an area three feet in diameter cleared of vegetation, is also restricted.

