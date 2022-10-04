Evacuations lifted at Moose Fire near Salmon

MISSOULA - All of the evacuations that had been in place for the 130,114 acre Mosse Fire near Salmon, Idaho have been lifted.

The blaze is 75% contained.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor's Office, located at 1206 South Challis Street in Salmon.

Fire managers report that fire activity remains minimal due to recent precipitation, cooler temperatures and moderate relative humidity.

Lookouts have been placed in strategic locations to watch the fire line.

Crews have made significant progress on repair projects, including: