Evacuations remain at Rosebud Fire in Stillwater County

Mitch Lagge/MTN News
A wildfire burns Tuesday near Fishtail. This photo was taken from West Rosebud Road.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Nov 17, 2021
Firefighters were hoping to get the upper hand Wednesday on a wildfire in Stillwater County.

High winds that kept the Rosebud Fire active on Tuesday subsided overnight and allowed firefighters to bring in air support, fire officials said in a press release Wednesday morning.

The wildfire was reported late Monday and forced the evacuation of about 35 homes in an area near Fishtail. Those evacuations remained in place on Wednesday, fire officials said.

A new estimate Wednesday put the size of the fire at 1,200 to 1,500 acres, and officials said there is still 0% containment.

There have been no reports of structures damaged or lost, and the cause of the fire remains unclear.

