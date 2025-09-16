Fire danger dropped to 'moderate' in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have prompted fire officials to drop the fire danger in Missoula County from "high" to "moderate."

While fire danger has been lowered to moderate, fire officials state in a news release that "they remain ready and prepared for new fire starts."

People are being reminded to use caution when using fire and hunters are also being reminded to keep warming fires small and to always completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

Open burning in Missoula County remains closed.

Visit https://mcfpa.org/ for additional information about outdoor debris burning in Missoula County, fire prevention and safety, and wildfire preparedness.

Additional information about wildfires in Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

The fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation was also dropped to "moderate" on Monday.