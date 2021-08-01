Fire near Polson at 1,150 acres, evacuations in place

POLSON — UPDATE: 1:58 p.m. - Aug 1, 2021

POLSON - Beginning at 2 p.m., people will no longer be allowed to enter the Finley Point area -- or north of mile marker 6 -- until further notice.

"High winds are predicted and this is for your safety. Please fully evacuate by this time," a social media post from the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department states.

WEB EXTRA: Helicopter working on Boulder 2700 fire

Authorities report the wildfire that’s burning in the Finley Point area has burned 1,150 acres and evacuation orders remain in place.

An evacuation order is in effect from mile marker 6 to 13 on Highway 35 and for all of Finley Point.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell asks people to stay out of Skidoo Bay on Flathead Lake as firefighters use water from the bay to fight the fire.

Multiple structures were lost late Saturday night and into the early morning hours, a social media post from the CSKT Division of Fire states.

MTN News

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at the Linderman Gymnasium in Polson.

Montana Highway 35 is closed from the intersection with US Highway 93 in Polson to mile marker 15 on the north end.

Aviation resources are continuing to drop retardant and water on this fire. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been assigned to this fire and will be in-briefed in the next day or two.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.