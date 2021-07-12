Current Fire Restrictions in Montana

When fire restrictions are in effect, the affected area will be highlighted in yellow, orange, or red, depending on the type of restriction in place. All fire restrictions are in effect until rescinded .



Yellow - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

- Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Orange - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

- Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Red - Closure

Stage 1 fire restrictions

The following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions below or as designated in the specific closure order.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exemptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions include the following:

(Note: An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.)

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

Stage 2 fire restrictions

The following acts are prohibited:

Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am: Operating any internal combustion engine. Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Using an explosive.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Exemptions to the above Stage 2 prohibitions include the following:

(Note: An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.)