Firefighters put out small lightning-sparked grass fire in Blacktail Loop area

BUTTE — Firefighters in Butte responded to a small grass fire in the Blacktail Loop area on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said on social media Wednesday's thunderstorm produced hundreds of lightning strikes throughout the area. Heavy rains helped contain two small fires that were reported.

The fire department said Engines 3 and 4, as well as the Home Atherton Fire Department and Terra Verde Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the Blacktail Loop-area fire.

Despite the moisture from Wednesday's storm, the fire department said holdover fires are still possible.

