Firefighters responding to new wildfire near Ennis

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) is reporting a new fire start seven miles southeast of Ennis on Thursday evening, July 18, 2024.

BDNF said on social media firefighters are responding to the wildfire, located in the Shell Creek drainage and directly due east of the Big Sky Airport outside of Ennis.

One helicopter and one firefighting engine are responding, according to BDNF.

WATCH RELATED: Preparing for fire season in Montana

Preparing for fire season in Montana

BDNF said resources will estimate acreage and assess the situation on the ground, and more information will be released as available.

We'll keep you updated as we get more details.