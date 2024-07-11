Firefighting pilot who died has been identified

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified the pilot who tragically died in a plane crash on Wednesday while combating the Horse Gulch Fire northeast of Helena.

Juliana Turchetti, 45 years old, lost her life when her plane crashed into a mountainside and landed in Hauser Lake. Turchetti was the only person onboard at the time.

The plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

Turchetti was employed by Dauntless Air, a firefighting company based in Idaho.

Originally from Brazil, she was in the U.S. on a visa. Juliana leaves behind a 17-year-old son and numerous family members in Brazil.

According to agriculture aviation magazine AgAir Update, Turchetti was one of the first female agriculture pilots in Brazil.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and and Idaho Governor Brad Little said the plane was on loan from Idaho to the U.S. Forest Service to assist with the Horse Gulch Fire.

"Our first responders and wildland firefighters put their lives on the line to quickly respond to threats and protect our communities," said Gianforte and Little. "It’s a true act of bravery to run toward a fire. We join all Montanans and Idahoans in praying for the fallen hero’s family and friends during this tragic time."