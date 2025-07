HAMILTON — Crews battled a fire sparked by fireworks in the Bitterroot on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management reports the blaze sparked in a field at approximately 1:15 p.m. and burned approximately 3 acres south of Hamilton.

The Hamilton Fire and Corvallis fire departments responded to the scene and contained the fire.

People are being reminded to use caution with fireworks as "grasses have cured out and are ripe for ignition," a social media post states.