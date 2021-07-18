Garnet Ghost Town remains closed due to Anderson Hill Fire

Garnet Ghost Town Historic Site and the surrounding area remain closed on Sunday as fire crews continue battling the Anderson Hill Fire in Granite and Powell counties, one mile southeast of Garnet Ghost Town.

The Anderson Hill Fire was first reported on Thursday. Initially estimated to be 10 acres, it grew rapidly despite an initial aggressive attack from the air. Aerial mapping on Saturday put the fire's size at 599 acres. Montana DNRC had estimated the fire's size to be 1,000 acres on Friday.

According to InciWeb as of Sunday morning, Anderson Hill has burnt 647 acres and is 3 percent contained.

The majority of fire movement has been to the northeast and southeast, and ground crews are focusing on structure protection as they are able.

Evacuation warnings and orders have been issued in Granite County, along with road closures; evacuation warnings and road closures have been issued in Missoula County.

Residents and visitors in the area should stay vigilant of the current situation and be ready to immediately leave if an evacuation order is issued. For more information, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

The cause of the Anderson Hill Fire remains unknown.