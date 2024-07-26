Glacier National Park reporting a 30-acre wildfire

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is reporting a 30-acre wildfire in the Muir Creek drainage area off Highway 2.

The fire was reported on Tuesday and is four miles north of US Highway 2, above the Fielding Cutoff Trail, which is closed due to the fire.

The fire was immediately managed using full suppression efforts due to location, current weather conditions and limited availability of national firefighting resources.

Helicopter rappelers were first on scene Wednesday morning and aviation resources are dropping water. Despite suppression efforts the original 8-acre fire grew to 30 due to increased fire activity.

Glacier National Park firefighters will continue to monitor the fire until a Type 3 Incident Management Team takes over on Friday.