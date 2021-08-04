Gov. Gianforte receives Montana wildfire briefing

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte was briefed on Montana's wildfire situation and the dozens of fires that have already scorched the Big Sky State.

Montana remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the top priority region in the nation.

A total of 482,000 acres have burned across Montana since Jan. 1 – over 260,000 of those just since last Monday.

Officials estimate that 38 residences have been lost this fire season already - displacing about 600 people.

There have also been 1,800 fire starts since Jan. 1.

Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million.

Officials estimate that nearly $19.4 million from the fund have been spent since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.

There are currently 84 Montana National Guard soldiers assisting fire crews in Montana.

Gov. Gianforte announced that by this weekend, six additional crews -- for a total of 200 soldiers -- will be aiding in firefighting efforts.

The Boulder 2700 fire near Polson is currently one of the top priorities in the state.