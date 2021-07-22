Gov. Gianforte receives wildfire briefing

Watch
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 22, 2021
HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte Wednesday was briefed on Montana's fire situation.

There are 20 large wildfires burning across the state, including a blaze that's the number one priority right now in the nation.

The governor learned that since Jan. 1 there have been 1,500 fire starts in Montana – with 500 of those just this month.

Around 200,000 acres have burned with almost $9 million being spent on fire suppression since the start of the state's fiscal year, which was July 1.

The Alder Creek Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest is the top priority fire in the country due to the number of structures threatened.

