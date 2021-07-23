Granite Pass Complex fire holds at 2,375 acres

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fires in the area of Lolo Pass have held steady at 2,375 acres and are 1% contained.
Fire managers report the blazes have continued to burn, with most activity occurring along the western side of the BM Hill Fire.
Keeping the Lolo Creek Fire from impacting US Highway 12 is a top priority, and crews have been successful in constructing line around the perimeter. According to the Friday update, the line continues to hold the Lolo Creek fire in its current perimeter.
Closures are still in effect in Lolo National Forest, including road, trail, and area closures. Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Lee Creek Campground are included within these areas.
An Evacuation Warning remains in effect on Highway 12 from the Idaho border to mile marker 10. Additionally, a 45 mph speed limit remains in place between Spring Gulch Road and Lolo Pass.
A public meeting to discuss the Granite Pass Compex will be held on Friday in the Lolo School cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.
It will also be available on the Granite Pass Complex Facebook page.
The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires:
- BM Hill Fire: 1,994 acres. 0% contained. Managed under full suppression.
- Shotgun Fire: 206 acres. 0% contained.
- Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres. 15% contained. Has the possibility of impacting Highway 12 if fire behavior increases.
- Boulder Creek: 10 acres. 0% contained.
