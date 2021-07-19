Granite Pass Complex fires holding steady

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires burning in the area of Lolo Pass have seen little recent growth.

The lightning-sparked blazes have burned a little over 1,700 acres and remain 0% contained.

Crews are continuing to work on protection measures around Lolo Hot Springs, Granite Hot Springs and the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Fire managers note the Lolo Creek fire is expected to impact US Highway 12 at any time and is expected to jump the road as it moves to the east.

MTN News

A previously issued evacuation warning remains in effect for residences between the Idaho border and Lolo Hot Springs in the area of Highway 12.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Monday due to the potential for dry lightning, and winds.

The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana.

The fires are being managed together under Type 2 Incident Command which has set up a camp at Lolo School on Highway 93. There are 95 people assigned to the Granite Pass Complex fires.

Mark Thorsell/MTN News

Shotgun Fire: 161 acres / The Shotgun Fire on the Powell Ranger District is located seven miles north of Powell Junction on Highway 12. It is on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

Boulder Creek Fire: 7 acres / The Boulder Creek Fire is 8 miles west of Lolo Pass Visitor Center. It is on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

BM Hill Fire: 1,407 acres / The BM Hill Fire is located ten miles north of Powell Junction, and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests. It continues to burn actively in heavy brush and timber. There are existing road and trail closures on both forests for public safety due to the BM Hill fire.

Lolo Creek Fire: 127 acres / The Lolo Creek Fire is located between mile marker 1 and 2 along the Highway 12 corridor, approximately 1 mile west of Highway 12, and 1.5 miles northwest of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center on the Lolo National Forest.