Granite Pass Complex fires see little change

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires are still holding at 5,739 acres burned and are remain 4% contained.

The latest fire update shows it's cost nearly $7 million to battle the blazes.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border.

Firefighters are continuing to work on protecting structures and keeping US Highway 12 open in the Lolo Pass area.

MTN News

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Fire managers report good progress is being made as spotty precipitation, cooler temperatures, and higher relative humidity has moderated fire behavior.

Water provided from the air and ground is aiding crews with mop-up operations to protect the Highway 12 transportation corridor, timber resources, electric transmission lines, and recreational improvements while also minimizing impacts to private property and structures, according to the Friday update.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 199 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. Crews and equipment are working directly along the fire’s north and east perimeter, tying control lines to old roads and recent fire scars where fuel loads have been reduced. Firefighters continue to look for areas to use direct suppression actions along the southwest perimeter of the fire. Currently, dozers and excavators are being utilized to construct control lines. This action specifically reduces the impacts to the Highway 12 corridor and reduces the threat to values north and east of the fire’s current location. Crews will also utilize roads and ridges to construct fire line down to Shotgun Creek. In addition, heavy equipment (skidders and masticators) is completing the shaded fuel break east of Highway 12 and along the Fish Creek corridor. Crews and equipment in the Granite Creek area are using direct suppression actions to construct control lines on the northern edge of the fire. Air resources will be utilized to drop water when needed to slow the fire’s spread.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have completed control lines on the fire’s perimeter. Crews continue mop-up operations and patrol areas where mop-up has been completed. These direct actions have significantly reduced impacts to the Highway 12 corridor.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun Fire: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are located in very remote, steep, rugged terrain. Due to the high density of snags along the 595 road firefighters are unable to access the Boulder Creek fire’s northern edge. Fire spread has been minimal and is limited due to the 2015 Boulder fire where minimum fuels are available. Road access has been granted through private land along the fire’s southern perimeter. Fire personnel are scouting roads and terrain features on both the Shotgun and Boulder Creek fire to place effective indirect containment lines.